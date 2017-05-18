D’Angelo Russell is working out with Luke Walton at the Lakers’ practice facility

There is always a segment of the Los Angeles Lakers fan base and media contingent ready to get riled up about anything D’Angelo Russell does, and some of them probably felt they were given some legitimate ammunition yesterday when Russell was reportedly the only member of the team’s young core to not participate in a voluntary workout at the practice facility.

Never mind that Russell had become the first player in the history of his high school to get his jersey retired the night before and logistically wasn’t able to be in attendance.

Well, for those worried his absence was some sign that Russell is lacking in work ethic, here are some pictures of Los Angeles’ young guard back in town and getting in an early morning workout at the Lakers’ practice facility with Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton and General Manager Rob Pelinka in attendance, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter account:

Russell is going to hear his name in trade rumors this summer purely due to the fact that the NBA thrives on controversy, and if Los Angeles does the expected and selects Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, then those that are married to positional designations will crow about the Lakers not being able to have two “point guards.”

Maybe that matters to this front office, and maybe Ball and Russell never play a game together as a result. However, if Russell continues to work on getting better at vacillating between playing on and off the ball, he and Ball could be a perfect fit in the Lakers’ backcourt for years to come.

