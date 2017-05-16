D'Angelo Russell trade rumors heighten to a new level

The Lakers just striked gold in the Draft Lottery by keeping their top 3 pick and landing the #2 overall pick - which many believe would end up turning into Lonzo Ball. However, in the midst of all the excitement Laker fans got in getting this pick, excitement and joy quickly turned into irritation and confusion (to most fans). Sports Illustrated broke the news saying a league source says "multiple teams" are evaluating options about trading for D'Angelo Russell. This came almost immediately after the Lakers received their pick.

Now what could make Laker fans at ease at this is that the Lakers themselves did not make this an option. We have recently heard from Magic and Rob Pelinka that with this second pick they are looking forward to continuing with this rebuild long term. We should also remember that the Lakers staff was extremely impressed with Russell when moved to the shooting guard role. By the Lakers seemingly projected to take Lonzo Ball with the second pick, executives prematurely assumed that Russell was on the board as they think the Lakers were going to move in a different direction having already Russell and Jordan Clarkson. There has been no indication that the Lakers are opposed to wanting to trade Russell right away.

Once moved off ball, Russell averaged a staggering 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assist while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from three so there isn't any reason to believe Russell and Ball can't play together. Now if you're concerned about the minutes distribution between Russell and Clarkson. Let's remember rookies don't exactly receive extremely high minutes (Brandon Ingram the exception). So it would be Clarkson off the bench for Ball early on. Russell would clearly be playing close to 30 minutes next season depending on his conditioning.



