Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson hung out at the Sparks’ season-opener

Kobe Bryant is busy making short films and videos for ESPN, while Magic Johnson’s schedule is filled with hist responsibilities as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, but both found time to go watch the Los Angeles Sparks win their season-opener 78-68 over the Seattle Storm Saturday as they mount their WNBA title defense.

Johnson, who is part of the Sparks’ ownership group, tweeted a photos of the two Lakers legends following the victory:

Enjoyed seeing Kobe at the game today and watching my @LA_Sparks get the first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/EECQUhjsbm — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 14, 2017

Bryant brought his daughter Gianna to the game in part to watch Jewell Loyd of the Storm, who he described in a sideline interview on ESPN as “like a little sister” to him, but it looks like they had a good time with the Sparks as well:

Had an awesome time hanging with @kobebryant and his daughter. Appreciate it so much! pic.twitter.com/EXtB8td0WQ — Katie Lou Samuelson (@33katielou) May 13, 2017

When women’s basketball players still have to deal with tweets like these, it’s cool to see Bryant and Johnson showing their respect for the WNBA.

Harrison Faigen is co-host of the Locked on Lakers podcast (subscribe here), and you can follow him on Twitter at @hmfaigen.