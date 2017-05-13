The Boston Celtics have been talked up all year for rebuilding while remaining competitive, the benefit of fleecing the Brooklyn Nets for multiple first-round picks and pick swap rights in the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade.

That competitiveness may be attractive to fans, but is apparently less so to agents for the top prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Celtics have the rights to swap picks with the Nets, who ended the season with the worst record in the NBA and league-high 25 percent chance to select first overall.

Chad Ford of ESPN reports that agents for the top players in the draft are considering not allowing their clients to work out for the Celtics (and the Sacramento Kings, which seems like a good call).

Why? Because their clients may not have an immediate opportunity to play steady minutes in a big role for the Eastern Conference Finals contenders.

That is arguably a good problem to have (because having a good team is ultimately good) and there is probably a mature, newswriting, AP-Style approved way to write about this, but...

hahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahaha.

Okay, so laughing at the Celtics might be bad karma when the Los Angeles Lakers have an over 50 percent chance to lose their own top-three protected first-round pick (in which case they’d have a worse problem), but I couldn’t help myself. It’s the offseason, and trolling is all we have.

Enjoy your weekend not working out for the Celtics everyone, one of the few things any of us have in common with top NBA prospects.

Here is an updating list of every player the Lakers have worked out or met with that apparently the Celtics may not be able to match. Harrison Faigen is co-host of the Locked on Lakers podcast (subscribe here), and you can follow him on Twitter at @hmfaigen.