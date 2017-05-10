The Lakers Should Do The RG3 Trade With the Kings

With the lottery coming next Tuesday, Laker fans are sweating bullets for now the third year in a row to see if they keep the pick. Obviously it would be optimal to keep the pick because it is an extra asset. Let's assume they keep the pick whether it is 1, 2, or 3. Should they take Markelle Fultz? Lonzo Ball? Josh Jackson? While these guys at the top may become great players, in a deep draft, the Lakers should seriously consider talking with their old rivals, the Sacramento Kings, and pull off the NBA's version of the RG3 trade.

For those who do not follow the NFL or need a reminder, the Rams traded their 2nd overall pick to the Redskins to move down and got a ton of draft picks while the 'Skins got their franchise quarterback in Robert Griffin III aka RG3 who ended up being a bust. The Sacramento Kings already have two exciting young big men in Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein and a nice, young swingman in Buddy Hield. They really need a point guard to get that engine going creating easy baskets for them. That guy would either be Ball or Fultz. However, as of right now, the Kings are 8th and 10th (via New Orleans thanks to the DeMarcus Cousins trade) in the lottery standings and, barring a miracle, will not finish high enough to get either guard. This is where the Lakers come in. They should demand either both of the Kings' top 10 picks or one of those top 10 picks and the Kings' first round pick next season and build around either deal with other possible sweeteners to make the deal palatable for both sides. Now the Kings can get their franchise lead guard.

So why does this make sense for the Lakers? They need as many assets as possible, first and foremost. Most importantly, this is a very deep draft and next year is another talented draft. The Lakers could potentially find more value with more possible lesser assets that accumulate to a lot than simply rolling the dice on the top picks in this draft mostly because there is potentially not that big of a drop off between Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox, for example. The Lakers are really lacking in three categories on their team: shooting, passing, and defense. In the 7-10 range, they can bolster all three of those categories easier with two prospects rather than one. De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith, and Frank Ntilikina can provide the passing and defense. Ball and Fultz might not fit well with D'Angelo Russell long-term especially on the defensive end. (Even though if they do get one of them, you eventually trade the one backcourt guy that is the lesser of the two and go from there.) Fox would be ideal because while he may not ever be a star, he could be a very solid second or third guard at the very least who can move the ball and get guys involved while being a total savage on the defensive end.

The other pick will have to be a big man. The Lakers still need shooting and also interior and pick 'n roll defense. This leads to a few juicy prospects: Lauri Markkanen, Jonathon Isaac, and Zach Collins. Markkanen is your prototypical stretch 4. He is not a defensive player but offensively he can really get buckets in the pick 'n pop, spotting up, and even nice post touches and put backs. Isaac is an intriguing specimen. Standing at 6'10" with a 7'3" wingspan and thinner than a Brazilian model, he is very perplexing especially since he has a decent handle and a nice jumper along with very fluid athleticism. Like Brandon Ingram, we should be worried about his strength. Unlike Ingram, however, he is not as aggressive but considering he is just 19, we should assume he will get bigger and stronger. His ability to stretch the floor and defend the rim and PNRs would be a very rare combination of skillsets in today's NBA which is highly valuable. He is very raw but his upside is probably near the top 3 or 5 in the draft. Collins is intriguing. He would be a reach if he is in the top 10, but he has nice positioning as a rim protector and potential stretch 4 ability. He is probably never going to be a star, but he is somewhat a combination of Cody Zeller, Luis Scola, and a tiny bit of Pau Gasol. Collins is probably a high end role player which is not a bad thing. Ideally, out of these three prospects, Isaac is the guy the Lakers should get if he is available and is probably the best overall prospect in that range of 6-10.

Now let's assume the Lakers pick Fox and Isaac. These guys may not be good enough to get major minutes right away, but again this team is building for the future. In the long run, neither of these guys may be as good as Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz, but for the Lakers, together these two could be more valuable as a pair. They could also be more valuable trade chips for a future star.

So what if they only get one of Fox and Isaac and get a first round pick next season? The Kings will probably not be very good next season so the Lakers could end up getting another high draft pick and they would also keep their first round pick next year because we are assuming they keep their pick this year in this scenario. It is too early to predict where exactly that pick would fall so I do not want to get into too much because I hate predicting what will happen a year from now, but just watch highlights and do some research of Michael Porter and Luka Doncic, both of which can be potential superstars.

In the end, the Lakers could end up with more value from trading down. The draft is a total crapshoot and is a game of chance and in a game of chance, you need to increase your odds of hitting and more picks would possibly increase those odds. While I am high on Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz and can definitely see both of them being all-stars, the fit with the Lakers just might not be there going forward because of their redundancy with D'Angelo Russell. The best backcourts are not redundant and have vastly different skillsets and have at least one guard that can defend and sadly Russell, Ball, and Fultz, while all can potentially be good defenders, realistically will probably not be that. The point is the Lakers just need to weigh their options because one thing that doomed Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak was stubbornness and Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka can not be that.