Lakers News: Kobe Bryant says he'll work out with any player who asks him

Throughout the postseason, stories of Kobe Bryant coaching various players so long as a willingness to call him for help is shown.

Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward have all mentioned reaching out to Bryant for some type of help.

During exit interviews, Rob Pelinka and various member of the young core all mentioned some kind of workout with Kobe, though we’ve yet to hear of a follow-up on whether anything is planned in the near future.

Seeing as he’s been ready and willing to help players throughout the league and given how happy the Lakers would be to have him work with anyone currently on the roster, it’s probably safe to assume we aren’t far off from hearing about Kobe’s advice on which Animal Planet shows Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell or anyone else should be studying.

ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan spoke to Kobe about those whom he’s worked with and, as has been since his retirement, the Mamba was ready to give out the necessary quotes.

On his readiness to answer the phone should Magic Johnson and Pelinka come calling:

"RP is my neighbor," Kobe says. "He's a godfather to my kids. If he needs me, I'm around. But as far as a job on an official level [with the Lakers], I'm not sure what that means. I'm not sure how that would work."

It’s hard not to feel like Kobe is giving lip service as he continues to get berated by the same tired question. What else is he supposed to say, exactly?

“Oh yes I’d love to help but honestly I’m really busy and these losers need to cross 30 wins before I even think of helping them.”

Frankly, I’d enjoy that answer more than continuing to hear the same exact quote every time this comes up.

Please, Kobe, for the love of my sanity, please actually work out with the kids so we can stop writing about your willingness to do so.