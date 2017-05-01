Can the Lakers pull off a trade for Paul George?

The biggest name that appears to have taken over the news of the Laker world has become star Paul George. The Palmdale, California native recently just got swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. The questions have begun if Paul George would remain with the Pacers or will he be looking to move from Indiana and join his home town Lakers becoming the face of their franchise. Another question with both Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka in the mix is that can the Lakers actually pull off an early trade this offseason getting Paul George quickly.

The answer to that question is yes but it's very tricky. Larry Bird who was the President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers has recently stepped down now allowing the assistant president (I forgot his name) to take over. What makes this tricky is that the Pacers front office has always been about "going after the best offer or keeping George in uniform". With George entering the last deal of his contract with the Pacers and almost seemingly ready to depart from Indiana, it is very likely George could be moved in a deal whether it be this offseason or at the deadline next season. Jeanie Buss (who to this day makes me extremely uncomfortable with how much she is demanding) has been on record saying that she would be very unhappy if the Lakers did not have a star this season, especially with next years All-Star game taking place in Los Angeles. The Lakers have a bunch of great young talent but only two pop off the page in terms of having star potential - Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell. While it may take a while for Ingram to reach All-Star status, Russell appears to be destined for an All-Star level breakout depending on the circumstances this year. But are the Lakers willing to wait for Russell and Ingram to develop? From what we have been hearing from Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson, they are very impressed with Brandon Ingram and are very happy with the growth in both character and game from D'Angelo Russell. Will that be enough to prevent them from being traded to Indiana for Paul George?

Let's be realistic, many Lakers fans believe just because it is said that George wants to be a Laker it would be an easy cake walk into getting him. Though that may be true comes his free agency, but getting him in a trade is going to be very punctual. With teams like the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers emerging as suitors in a trade for George, lets remember that the Pacers are looking for the best offer to them. What could Boston offer them? The Celtics are projected to have the number 1 pick in the upcoming draft that appears to be loaded with star potential talent across the board. The Celtics also have a lot of good contracts for players who may not be stars but are very impactful. In retrospective, Boston would be giving up the first overall pick (if they get it), and maybe guys like Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder. The Blazers may not be as attractive as the Lakers but we should remember anything could be an interest to some front offices hence how DeMarcus Cousins was able to get traded to the Pelicans for Buddy Hield and a bag of Doritos. Portland owns three First Round picks, though none of them are in the lottery and they do have some pretty good contracts Indiana could want to grab. Now the Lakers could trade Ingram and Russell for George but it's a crapshot, giving up on young talent before they even reach their full potential is not the smartest thing in the world because it could come back and haunt you later. Though a lighter trade that could consist of the draft pick (if the Lakers keep it), Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle could also be intriguing but it still might not be enough to get Indiana to bite. The best way to go about this is for the Lakers to remain patient. Allow the Pacers to keep or trade George to another team and if he doesn't commit, pursue him heavily in free agency if his interest is that legit.



